Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Position Increased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 3,514.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,918 shares during the quarter. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 12.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,821,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $7,664,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $10,210,000.

IPXX remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Friday. 50,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

