Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.76.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

