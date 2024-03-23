Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Up 0%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87. 23,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Get Infracap REIT Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.