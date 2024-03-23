Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £26,880 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,220.24).

discoverIE Group Stock Up 2.4 %

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 727 ($9.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.87 and a beta of 1.04. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 697.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSCV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.11) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

