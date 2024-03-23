Insider Buying: Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Buys 21,009 Shares of Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim bought 21,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,593.11 ($15,521.78).

Eumundi Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Eumundi Group alerts:

Eumundi Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Eumundi Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.