Insider Buying: LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Curtis purchased 10,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £6,700 ($8,529.60).

LPA Group Stock Performance

LON:LPA opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.31 million, a PE ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.18. LPA Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.60 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.74.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.