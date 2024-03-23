Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,995 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 131,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

