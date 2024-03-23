Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 8,009 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $347,760.84.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
