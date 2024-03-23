Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $101,197.20 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.