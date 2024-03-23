Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nerdy Price Performance
NYSE NRDY opened at $2.93 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
