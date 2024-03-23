Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

