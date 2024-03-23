Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

