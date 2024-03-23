Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.18.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
