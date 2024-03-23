Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Read More

