InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

