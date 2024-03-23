International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

