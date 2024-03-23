International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

