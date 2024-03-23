International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE IFF opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

