Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

Intrusion Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.51. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

