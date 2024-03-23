Inventiva’s (IVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

