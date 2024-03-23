Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $135,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 57,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

