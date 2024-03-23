Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $168.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.