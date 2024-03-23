Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

