Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 10.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $120,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPGP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $105.15. 236,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $105.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

