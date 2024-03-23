Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.69

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 35593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

