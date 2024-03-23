Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

