iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. 275,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

