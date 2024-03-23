iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 199,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.