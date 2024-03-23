iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

