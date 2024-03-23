iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

