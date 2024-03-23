iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

