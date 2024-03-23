iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

