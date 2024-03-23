iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

IVLU stock remained flat at $28.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,727. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

