iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,211,000 after acquiring an additional 639,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QUAL traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 920,229 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

