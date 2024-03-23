iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

