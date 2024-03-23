iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 12800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

