iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 25.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.