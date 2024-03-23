iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.15. 653,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.