iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 26756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
