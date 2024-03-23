Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Acquires $150,232.74 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE ISDR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
