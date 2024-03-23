Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Acquires $150,232.74 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ISDR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

