Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

Shares of JBL stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 298,523 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 816.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

