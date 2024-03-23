Jared Andrew Renton Ducs Sells 3,933 Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The firm has a market cap of C$745.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.61.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.829932 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

