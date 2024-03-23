Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

ZM opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

