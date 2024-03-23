Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

Prs Reit Stock Performance

PRSR opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £437.75 million, a PE ratio of 996.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. Prs Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prs Reit

About Prs Reit

In related news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 45,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($44,112.03). Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

