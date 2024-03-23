Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.96 on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

