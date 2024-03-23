Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 20,116 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Tesla by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $4,053,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

