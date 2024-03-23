Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 707 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 3.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.