Jet Protocol Trading 39.3% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $126,511.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,574.32 or 1.00168305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00154542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00214089 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,690.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

