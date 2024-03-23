John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. 103,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

