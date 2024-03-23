Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on the stock.

JMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.88.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

