Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on the stock.
JMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
