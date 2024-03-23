Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.38

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.38 and last traded at $194.80, with a volume of 87109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.94.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

